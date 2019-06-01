US Women's Open: Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire set to miss cut

Meadow finishes third at the US Open in 2014

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is three off the projected cut with just four holes of her second round left at the Women's US Open.

The Jordanstown native was three over for the day, leaving her six-over-par for the tournament, when play was suspended due to thunderstorms and fading light.

Meadow will complete her round when play resumes at 12:15 BST on Saturday.

Cavan's Leona Maguire is further back having finished on nine over.

Five years on from her third place finish in the tournament, Meadow began the day at Charleston with a bogey five on the opening hole.

A birdie on the third brought her back to three over before further dropped shots at the fourth, ninth and 11th.

In a weather-delayed second round during which lightning struck a tree on the 18th hole, Meadow's round was suspended with five holes remaining.

Earlier Maguire shot a second round of five-over-par, with three bogeys in the opening five holes making her task of making the projected cut of three over appear even more unlikely.

Further dropped shots at 16 and 17 appeared to seal Maguire's fate, as she finished 15 shots off clubhouse leader, Japan's Mamiko Higa.