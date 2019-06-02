Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay shoots brilliant 64 to win at Muirfield Village

Former amateur world number one Patrick Cantlay recorded his second PGA win

Memorial Tournament results -19 P Cantlay (US); -17 A Scott (Aus); -15 M Kaymer (Ger); -13 K Streelman (US); -12 M Leishman (Aus); -11 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -10 J Spieth (US), J Dufner (US) Selected others: -9 T Woods (US); -8 J Rose (Eng); -7 R Fowler (US); D Willett (Eng), R Knox (Sco); +2 L Donald (Eng) Full leaderboard

Patrick Cantlay's superb eight-under-par round of 64 won the Memorial Tournament as Martin Kaymer's hopes of a first win since 2014 crumbled.

The German two-time major winner was four strokes ahead of the American but four bogeys cost him dearly.

He finished third on 15 under, three behind Cantlay and one shot adrift of Australia's Adam Scott in second.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth was tied seventh on 10 under with Masters winner Tiger Woods nine under.

The 15-time major champion sunk seven birdies in his first 12 holes, but his charge slowed down on the back nine with bogeys on the 14th and final hole.

Woods said: "I hit the ball so crisp and solid. I made some nice putts on the front nine.

"I wanted have something positive going into the US Open by sneaking into a top 10 - I wanted to end on double figures but it wasn't to be."

Cantlay was embraced by Jack Nicklaus, founder of the course, and said afterwards that the moment with the 18-time major winner "meant a lot".

Nicklaus had also given the former world amateur champion advice on how to close out. Cantlay added: "He told me to take a breath, sit back and enjoy the moment."

Former US Open champion Justin Rose was the best of the British bunch as he finished 13th on eight under, while England's Danny Willett and Scot Russell Knox were four under for the tournament.

England's Luke Donald who managed a 65 on Saturday, went around in 80 strokes for two-over par overall.