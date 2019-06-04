US Open: Disappointment for Irish trio who miss out on Pebble Beach

Padraig Harrington has won two Open championships and one US PGA title

Irish trio Padraig Harrington, Michael Hoey and Seamus Power have failed to qualify for next week's US Open.

Harrington, a three-time Major winner, missed out by just two shots on securing one of three places on offer at sectional qualifying in Canada.

Power finished well down the field in Canada, where 37 golfers competed for four places to play at Pebble Beach.

Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey was six shots back at a qualifying event at Walton Heath in Surrey.

Former champions Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry have already qualified for the third major of the year.