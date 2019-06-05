US Open 2019: Luke Donald qualifies as Padraig Harrington and Lee Westwood miss out

Luke Donald finished tied 57th at the Memorial Tournament

Former world number one Luke Donald has qualified for this month's US Open but Lee Westwood and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington missed out.

England's Donald, 41, reached his first major since 2017 at sectional qualifying in Ohio, with Pebble Beach set to be his first US Open since 2016.

Ryder Cup captain Harrington missed out by two shots at qualifying in Canada.

Westwood, another former world number one, finished three shots adrift in qualifying at Walton Heath.

However fellow Englishman Sam Horsfield, 22, finished second in Surrey to reach the US Open - which this year takes place in California from 13 to 16 June - for the third time.

His compatriot Callum Tarren progressed to Pebble Beach with victory in the Florida qualifier, after the 28-year-old narrowly missed out on qualification last year by a single shot.

American Jason Dufner, the 2013 US PGA champion, competed in the qualifier in Ohio alongside Donald and made it through to contest his 10th consecutive US Open.

Firefighter Matt Parziale, 31, was among the amateurs to seal their place at Pebble Beach as he finished tied second in New York.