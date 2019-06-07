Canadian Open: Graeme McDowell in contention as Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown lead

Graeme McDowell is hoping for a strong performance in Canada in order to qualify for The Open Championship in July

Canadian Open second-round leaderboard -12 S Brown (US), M Kuchar (US); -11 B Snedeker (US), N Taylor (Can); -10 W Simpson (US); -9 A Hadwin (Can) Selected others: -8 G McDowell (NI), S Lowry (Ire); -7 R McIlroy (NI); -6 D Willett (Eng); -4 B Koepka (US), D Johnson (US)

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell shot a three-under 65 to trail leaders Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown by four shots after round two of the Canadian Open.

McDowell dropped two shots but hit five birdies in his round to move to eight under.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is also eight under with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy seven under.

American Brandt Snedeker hit eight birdies and an eagle in his round of 60 to move within one shot of the leaders.

McDowell is hoping for a strong showing in order to clinch a spot at The Open Championship in his home town of Portrush in July.

The leading three finishers in the top 10 in Canada who have not already secured Open spots will earn the right to play at Royal Portrush.

It was Snedeker, though, who hit the best round of the day to tie for third with Canadian Nick Taylor (65).

"My putting, when I get hot the hole [looks like] a beach ball to me. Today I felt like that," said Snedeker, a nine-time PGA Tour winner.

"I made a couple of putts early to get the momentum going and just gave myself a lot of opportunities, did a good job of staying patient, putting the ball in play, played to my strengths.

"When you make a lot of putts and get hot like this it's a lot of fun."

England's Danny Willett is six shots off the lead after carding two-under 66 in his second round.

Defending US Open champion and recent USPGA winner Brooks Koepka and world number two Dustin Johnson are both four under.