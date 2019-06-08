Canadian Open: Rory McIlroy shares lead with Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar heading into final round

McIlroy is playing the Canadian Open for the first time

Canadian Open third-round leaderboard -13 W Simpson (US), R McIlroy (NI), M Kuchar (US); -12 A Hadwin (Can), S Lowry (Ire), B Snedeker (US); -10 H Stenson (Swe); -9 M Hughes (Can) Selected others: -8 G McDowell (NI); -7 D Willett (Eng); -6 J Thomas (US), D Johnson (US); -2 B Koepka (US)

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 64 to earn a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Canadian Open.

McIlroy, 30, hit six birdies to move to 13 under alongside Americans Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar.

Canada's Adam Hadwin, Ireland's Shane Lowry and Brandt Snedeker of the US are all one shot behind the leaders.

"The wind was up, conditions were a little bit trickier, but I stayed aggressive," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

"I stuck to my gameplan, hitting driver off the first, and just trying to really take it to this golf course.

"I said on Friday that I still felt like there were scores out there. It is soft because of that rain at the start of the week and it was nice to take advantage of the good play and put myself in a position to try to win on Sunday."

Playing the event for the first time, four-time major champion McIlroy is chasing his second title of 2019 having won the Players Championship in March.

He showed his intent with a birdie on the first hole of the day before two more followed on the front nine. Three more followed after the turn to put him in contention having been five shots off the leaders after the second round.

Lowry is just one shot behind having closed his front nine with three consecutive birdies.

World number two Dustin Johnson is on six under while number one Brooks Koepka, who will attempt to win a third consecutive US Open title next week, is on two under.