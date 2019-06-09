Graeme McDowell: NI golfer ties for eighth at Canadian Open to seal a place at Royal Portrush

McDowell was the UK's first winner of a men's major in the 21st century

Graeme McDowell has sealed a place in his hometown Open at Royal Portrush by finishing tied for eighth at the Canadian Open.

The Portrush man holed a 30-foot putt on the 18th hole on Sunday to ensure he will be playing in The Open Championship in July.

McDowell's fellow Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy won the title.

The 39-year-old said last month that he would find it difficult to attend the Portrush event if he was not playing.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI, McDowell had hinted that he may even have needed an exemption from the R&A to play in the tournament.

McDowell finished 10 under for the tournament on Sunday after a final round of 68, which followed earlier rounds of 65. 67 and 70.

Needing to finish in the top 10 to secure a place at The Open, McDowell had to hole the long-range putt after missing the fairway on the 18th hole.

He will now take part in the US Open next week at Pebble Beach, where he lifted his only major title in 2010.

Next month will see The Open return to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years.

After struggling for form in recent seasons, McDowell ended a four-year wait for a tournament win when he won the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in March.