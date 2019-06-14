US Open: Justin Rose leads, Koepka in contention, McIlroy among late starters

Justin Rose finished a solid second round with five consecutive pars

England's Justin Rose set the clubhouse lead at the US Open by carding a one-under 70 in round two at Pebble Beach.

Overnight leader Rose, the winner in 2013, had three birdies and two bogeys and leads by two on seven under.

American Brooks Koepka, who is chasing a third successive US Open title, carded a 69 to finish on four under, while Tiger Woods bogeyed his last two holes to drop back to level par.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is among the later starters.

The 2011 US Open champion shot a three-under 68 on day one.

American Aaron Wise concluded his round with consecutive birdies to post a level-par 71 to be Rose's nearest challenger on five under.

Fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa all start their second rounds on five under par.

Despite making five birdies, England's Ian Poulter, looks set to miss the cut for the third time in his last five majors after finishing on four over par.

The 43-year-old's hopes of making the weekend were torpedoed by a quadruple-bogey eight on the third hole.

'I'm in the perfect position' - Rose

Rose, who started on the back nine, produced an exemplary display to the turn, collecting birdies at the 15th and 18th to stretch his lead to three strokes.

But as the wind strengthened, a first bogey of the day arrived for the 38-year-old on the first.

Rose whose only major triumph came six years ago at the Merion club, Pennsylvania, brushed that off though, hitting a glorious seven-iron shot to within a few feet of the pin at the second, to respond with a birdie.

However, a bogey at the fifth - where he complained of a spectator using a camera as he pushed his tee shot off the cliff edge to the right - signalled a shift of approach down the stretch.

Any errors were followed by good recovery shots as he scrambled to combat the worsening conditions.

And it led to Rose posting his first back-to-back below-par scores in 42 rounds at the US Open.

"I'm happy with it," Rose told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I don't expect it to lead but it's going to be right there. Maybe it will lead, but I'm in the perfect position going into the weekend.

"If you miss the fairway off the tee you've basically lost half a shot so the goal for the rest of the hole is how do you get that half a shot back and it normally has to come with a great short game shot or great putt.

"The fact my short game feels sharp is great. It takes a bit of pressure off the long game."