Rhys Enoch hits 66 to make US Open cut at Pebble Beach

Rhys Enoch produced the second-best round of day two at the 119th US Open, as he hit a five under par 66 to make the cut at Pebble Beach.

The 30-year-old Welshman had hit 78 on the opening day and looked like he would be heading home after bogeying the first hole on day two.

But an eagle and three birdies on the front nine revitalised his fortunes and Enoch held his nerve to make day three.

Enoch will tee off in the third round at 15:47 BST, alongside Patrick Reed.

It is the second consecutive year that world number 358 Enoch has made the cut at a Major, having done so at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie.

Enoch's round was only bettered by Gary Woodland whose 65 gave the American the lead at the halfway stage, two shots ahead of England's Justin Rose.