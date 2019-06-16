US Open: Justin Rose trails Gary Woodland by one, Rory McIlroy in contention

Justin Rose made five birdies in a round of 68 on Saturday

Third-round leaderboard -11 G Woodland (US); -10 J Rose (Eng); -7 B Koepka (US), C Reavie (US); L Oosthuizen (SA); -6 R McIlroy (NI); -5 M Kuchar (US), C Hadley Selected others: -4 D Willett (Eng), G McDowell (NI), J Rahm (Spa), M Wallace (Eng); -2 D Johnson (US); -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); Level T Woods (US), T Hatton (Eng).

England's Justin Rose sits one shot off the lead held by American Gary Woodland heading into the final day of the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach.

The 2013 champion rolled in a birdie at the 18th to move to 10 under par after an enthralling day in California.

World number one Brooks Koepka, chasing a third successive US Open victory, is three further back with Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen at seven under par.

Rory McIlroy birdie the last to card a one-under 70 and reach six under.

Fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, US Open winner at this venue in 2010, holed an eagle putt at the last to improve his score to four under.

England's Danny Willett earlier shot the round of the day with a 67 but Masters champion Tiger Woods was left frustrated by a level par offering that included five birdies and as many bogeys.

World number two Dustin Johnson looked set to make his move after successive birdies on the third and fourth holes, only for the 2016 champion to immediately drop a shot and a bogey at 16 left him at two under for the tournament, alongside reigning Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Rose reels in Woodland as Koepka lurks

On another cool, overcast day by the Pacific Ocean things were beginning to hot up in the field as Woodland opened his lead to four strokes before Rose reeled the world number 25 back in.

Koepka missed numerous birdie opportunities to close the gap himself but still managed to card his best round of the week with a bogey-free 68 and said afterwards he will "enjoy the pressure" of trying to win a fifth major on Sunday.

In a dramatic few minutes, Woodland saved par with a chip-in from the fringes at the par-three 12th, Rose drained a birdie putt on the same hole and Koepka scrambled for a par of his own with a mammoth putt at the 15th.

Woodland holed another huge par-saver from more than 40 feet at the 14th but Rose stepped up to close the gap to two with a birdie, while Koepka was left having to navigate the tree in the middle of the 18th fairway - he eventually made par to sign for a bogey-free three-under 68.

Woodland, whose had only his second bogey in three rounds at the eighth on Saturday, missed a birdie putt at the last and then saw Rose sink his own effort to move within one stroke of the lead.

"The harder the shot the better I played. I stepped up on certain occasions," said the 38-year-old, who expects Sunday's final round to be more of a "mental" challenge.

"I haven't had my A game all week, might not have it tomorrow, and it might be that kind of day where you have to be as mentally strong as you can."

Woodland is looking to win the first major of his career having never finished inside the top 20 at a US Open and seeing his best finish at a major come at last year's US PGA Championship, where he tied for sixth after holding the halfway lead.

The 35-year-old from Kansas, who has won three PGA Tour titles since turning professional in 2007, says he is "excited with where my game is at".

"You are at a major and leading after three days," he said. "I'm very comfortable with my game and here at Pebble Beach."

