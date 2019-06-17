US Open: Rory McIlroy has to settle for a share of ninth place at Pebble Beach

McIlroy's hopes of mounting a charge were undone after an errant drive on the second led to a double bogey

US Open final leaderboard -13 G Woodland (US); -10 B Koepka (US); -7 J Rose (Eng), X Schauffele (US), J Rahm (Spa), C Reavie (US); -6 A Scott (Aus), L Oosthuizen (SA); -5 R McIlroy (NI), H Stenson (Swe), C Hadley (US) Selected others: -4 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), D Willett (Eng); -3 G McDowell (NI); -2 T Woods (US), P Casey (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -1 S Lowry (Ire)

Rory McIlroy's wait for a first major title since 2014 goes on after a bad start ended his hopes on the final day of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Five behind leader and eventual winner Gary Woodland overnight, McIlroy's already slim hopes were extinguished after he double bogeyed the second.

The four-time major winner had another double bogey on 16 as he eventually finished in a share of ninth.

McIlroy's five-under-par total, after a one-over 72, left him eight adrift.

American Woodland held off the challenge of world number one Brooks Koepka to claim his first major victory as he finished three clear.

Gary Woodland held a one-shot lead heading into the final round

Woodland shows commendable composure

The world number 25 showed commendable composure to card a closing two-under 69 after Koepka, chasing a third straight US Open triumph, had moved to within a shot of the lead - helped by four birdies over his opening five holes.

Koepka wasn't the only player making ground early on as McIlroy's six at the second effectively ended his final-day hopes scarcely before they had begun.

The world number four's gamble of hitting the driver backfired as he found heavy rough on the left, with his ball only moving a couple of feet on his second shot, before his third shot from 190 yards found another greenside trap, with a eight-foot bogey putt then failing to drop.

McIlroy went close to regaining the two dropped shots as his 30-yard pitch on the par-four fourth struck the pin but failed to drop and his erratic front nine continued with two further birdies and bogeys.

The pattern continued as he split birdies on 11 and 13 with a dropped shot at the par-three 12th and another double bogey came at the 16th before his closing birdie four.

McIlroy's attentions now turn to Open at Portrush

McIlroy, who went into the Pebble Beach major after firing a final-round 61 to win last week's Canadian Open, now will focus his attention on his preparations for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in his native Northern Ireland.

The former world number one has made no secret that winning at Portrush would be the highlight of his golfing career.

However, triumphing in majors has arguably never been harder than in the loaded current era with Woodland now among a host of players who have shown the mettle to close out the deal under the most exacting of pressure.

McIlroy's five-under-par total left him two ahead of compatriot Graeme McDowell, who shared 16th spot after a closing 72.

The 2010 winner at Pebble Beach managed no birdies on the front nine as went to the turn in 38 after a dropped shot on five was followed by a double bogey at the ninth.

McDowell regrouped with four birdies in his closing seven holes - including at the last - although he did bogey 16 and 17.