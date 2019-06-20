2020 Ryder Cup: Richard Scudamore named on new European Tour committee

Richard Scudamore was appointed chief executive of the Premier League in November 1999

Former Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore has been named on the European Tour's Ryder Cup committee.

The position is Scudamore's first paid role since leaving the Premier League at the end of 2018.

The new committee has been tasked with boosting the Ryder Cup's commercial value before the 2020 event in the USA.

"The success of the 2018 Ryder Cup demonstrated the global appeal of the modern-day Ryder Cup," said European Tour chairman David Williams.

"But there remains significant growth potential. This committee will look at ways of optimising that while also protecting the contest's rich heritage."

The committee also includes Paul McGinley, winning captain at the 2014 Ryder Cup, and Ian Ritchie, the former chief executive of the Rugby Football Union and the All England Lawn Tennis Club and current chairman of the Gallagher Premiership.