World Invitational: Gregory Havret to feature in inaugural event at Galgorm

Havret finished second to Graeme McDowell at the 2010 US Open

Former US Open runner-up Gregory Havret has confirmed his entry for the inaugural World Invitational at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in August.

Havret finished one shot behind winner Graeme McDowell at the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.

The Frenchman's three European Tour successes include a Scottish Open triumph in 2007.

Havret lost his European Tour card last year but has produced steady Challenge Tour form this season.

He lies 21st in the rankings on the second-tier tour with his best finish a share of fifth place at the Turkish Airlines Open in April.

The 42-year-old's career record also means that he is being handed starts in European Tour events this year and he reached the semi-finals at the Belgium Knockout tournament earlier this month.

The 15-18 August event will see the Challenge Tour's Northern Ireland Open being transformed into the new men's and women's World Invitational, with equal prize money on offer.

The format, which follows the men's and women's model successfully adopted by the Vic Open in Australia, will see the 300 competitors playing at the tournament's two venues of Galgorm Castle and Massereene.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is among the women's players to have already confirmed entries while organisers are optimistic that English star Charley Hull and Ireland's Leona Maguire will also be in the field.