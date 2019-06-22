Women's PGA Championship: Hannah Green extends lead to three shots on second day

Green achieved her first career lead at a major tournament in the opening round

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Second-round leaderboard -7 H Green (Aus); -4 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -3 L Ko (NZ), SH Park (Kor); -2 N Korda (US), A Yin (US); -1 L Thompson (US) Selected others: +1 G Dryburgh (Sco), M Reid (Eng); +2 G Hall (Eng); +4 N Hataoka (Jpn); +5 B Henderson (Can); +6 S Meadow (NI); +7 J Ewart (Eng); +8 C Hull (Eng); +10 B Law (Eng); +11 L Davies (Eng), C Matthew (Sco); +12 C Thomas (Eng) Full leaderboard

Hannah Green extended her lead to three shots to continue her fine start at the Women's PGA Championship in Minnesota.

The Australian, 22, carded a 69 to move to seven under par, having shot a 68 on the opening day at Hazeltine National - making her the only player in the field to have hit two rounds under 70.

Ariya Jutanugarn is on four under par after a 70 while Lydia Ko and Park Sung-hyun are a further stroke behind.

"I have had some luck going my way," said Green.

She added: "Even when you play this type of golf at just a regular event you're pretty proud of yourself.

"But this week especially, I've never put myself in this position in any event so to be doing it this week at such a great venue definitely shows things are going the right way."

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and England's Melissa Reid are the highest-placed Britons on one over par after rounds of 70 and 76 respectively.

Reid had started the day tied for second but bogeyed five holes to finish the day tied for 26th.

Green had achieved her first career lead at a major tournament in the opening round and followed that up with a three-under second round, carding four birdies after a bogey on the first hole.

Thailand's Jutanugarn had two birdies and an eagle to close in on Green with defending champion Park of South Korea also in contention.