James Sugrue: Irish Amateur Sugrue secures Open spot

There were jubilant scenes as Sugrue sealed the victory at Portmarnock

Irish amateur James Sugrue claimed a place at next month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush with victory in the Amateur Championship final.

The Cork native, 22, defeated Scotland's Euan Walker in a tense 36 hole contest at Portmarnock.

The victory also means that Sugrue will play in the US Masters and the US Open in 2020.

After Sugrue surged into an early lead, Walker staged an impressive fightback to take the contest to the final hole.

A birdie couple with two bogeys from Walker put the Irishman three up after the three opening holes.

However Walker was rejuvenated after winning his first hole at the 10th, continuing to pile pressure on Sugrue who managed to maintain a two-shot advantage until Walker's birdie at 26 reduced the deficit to one.

Sugrue's bogey at 33 brought the contest back to all-square and set-up a grandstand finish.

Walker could only two-putt the 36th, allowing Sugrue to seal the victory and become the first Irish golfer to win the tournament for seven years.

"It is hard to believe really, it hasn't sunk in yet," reflected Sugrue.

"I love Royal Portrush, it's probably one of my favourite links courses, second favourite to Portmarnock."

The Open Championship is returning to Northern Ireland after 68 years, with the County Antrim course set to host the year's last major between 18 and 21 July."