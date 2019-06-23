Teenager Atthaya Thitikul wins second Ladies European Thailand Championship

Amateur Atthaya Thitikul has now won the Ladies European Thailand Championship twice in three years

Ladies European Thailand Championship: Final leaderboard -22 A Thitikul (Tha); -17 E Henseleit (Ger); -11 O Cowan (Ger); -9 M Skarpnord (Nor), T Daffinrud (Nor); -8 B Allen (US), H Burke (Eng), N Nimitpongkul (Tha) Selected others:-5 C Alonso (Spa), C Jaengkit (Tha); -3 F Johnson (Eng); -1 E Givens (Eng); E A Dimmock (Eng) Full leaderboard

Teenager Atthaya Thitikul has won the Ladies European Thailand Championship for the second time in three years.

The 16-year-old amateur, who won this tournament aged 14, broke the course record in round three and shot a five-under 67 on Sunday to win on 22 under.

Esther Henseleit (64) was second, with fellow German Olivia Cowan third on 11 under, while England's Hannah Burke (66) ended joint sixth on eight under.

"It feels unreal," said Thitikul after coming though a rain-delayed finale.

"I'm really pleased with all the things I've done in this tournament. The last time I had a bogey was in round two. I just put the ball where I wanted it. Since I won two years ago I've kept working hard and I've grown in confidence. "

Thitikul, who is the fifth-ranked amateur in the world, is the youngest player to win two Ladies Tour titles and her latest triumph secures her qualification for the Women's British Open at Woburn in August.

However, because Thitikul is an amateur, Henseleit picked up the 45,000 Euros (£40,000) winners' cheque to move second on the Ladies European Tour order of merit.

"This is my third second place this year and of course I would love a victory, but Atthaya played so well and she deserves this trophy," said the 20-year-old.