Open Championship: Connor Syme & Sam Locke earn Royal Portrush spots

Connor Syme, left, and Sam Locke, right, came through the Scottish qualifier along with Brandon Wu

The 148th Open Championship Venue: Royal Portrush Dates: 14-21 July Coverage: Follow it across BBC TV, Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website and app

Connor Syme and Sam Locke have both earned places at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush after coming though the Scottish qualifier.

The two Scots posted second round 67s at Fairmont St Andrews on Tuesday as 288 players battled for 12 places at the year's final major.

Locke, who won the Silver Medal for leading amateur at Carnoustie last year, returns as a professional.

And Syme will play in his second Open having missed the cut in 2017.

They will join compatriots Paul Lawrie, Russell Knox and Robert MacIntyre in the field for the 148th staging of the championship.

However, Marc Warren and Peter Whiteford were among two of the bigger Scottish names to miss out in Fife.