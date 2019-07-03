Irish Open: BBC Sport NI to show daily highlights

On Thursday 4 July the Irish Open tees off at Lahinch Golf Club, and BBC Sport NI will bring the audience closer to the action with highlights from each day's play.

Stephen Watson will present the programmes over four nights on BBC One Northern Ireland, starting at 22:35 BST on Thursday.

A star-studded field including local favourites Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke, Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry are all in action in County Clare.

Eight-time European Tour winner Des Smyth will join Stephen to offer analysis and insight over the four days.