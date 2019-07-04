Irish Open: Shane Lowry one off Lahinch clubhouse pace after opening 66

Media playback is not supported on this device Lowry promises more to come as McDowell and Clarke struggle

Ireland's Shane Lowry is one off the clubhouse pace after firing an opening four-under-par 66 at the Irish Open.

Lowry, who won the tournament as an amateur in 2009, recovered from an early bogey to card five birdies.

England's Lee Slattery shares the lead with Australia's Wade Ormsby, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Korean Hyowon Park.

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer matched Lowry's 66 with England's Tommy Fleetwood one further back.

Germany's Kaymer is among those chasing one of the three Open Championship qualifying spots available for top 10 finishers in county Clare.

Lowry has stroke of luck at 14th

Top Irishman Lowry had a stroke of good fortune on the 14th as his approach shot from the rough looked set to career over the green only to hit the pin and leave him with a tap-in birdie.

Despite an impressive season to date which included his Abu Dhabi Championship triumph in January, Lowry said the weight of home expectation at Lahinch left him feeling "uneasy and anxious" prior to Thursday's round.

"Over the years, I've tried to dampen it and take expectation off myself but it's just so hard," the world number 35 told Sky Sports.

"I was out on the putting green this morning and I just couldn't wait to get going."

Thirty-nine-year-old Ormsby, whose only previous European Tour win was the Hong Kong Open in 2017, was in the first group out at 06:45 BST and went on to card six birdies.

His fellow co-leader Lorenzo-Vera's 65 included a miraculous par at the short 11th as he holed a 45-foot putt for par after shanking his tee shot.

The Frenchman and Denmark's Ryder Cup player Olesen have already secured Open Championship places but other leaders Slattery, Ormsby and Park do not yet have Royal Portrush spots.

Tommy Fleetwood's three-under-par 67 included a double bogey at the 15th

Kaymer and Lowry were joined in the four-strong group one off the pace by England's 2008 Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson and Malaysia's Gavin Green.

World number 20 Fleetwood had a blemish free opening 13 holes as he moved to four under after 13 but double bogeyed the 15th after three putting from 15 feet before notching an eight footer for birdie at the last.

Fleetwood was joined on three under by Scotland's defending champion Russell Knox who didn't drop a shot in his round.

2011 Open Champion Darren Clarke, now playing most of his golf on the Champions Tour in the US, carded two birdies in his final four holes to sign for a one-over 71 which was one better than compatriot Graeme McDowell who cut a frustrated figure during his round.

The 2010 US Open champion, using the Lahinch event to get in links practice before The Open Championship in his native Portrush, dropped shots at the second and the third with his sole birdie coming at the eighth.

2017 Irish Open winner Jon Rahm and 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen were among the afternoon starters who also included Padraig Harrington and Ian Poulter.