Irish Open: Padraig Harrington's 73 drops him four behind leader Eddie Pepperell

Padraig Harrington dropped four shots in his first seven holes on Friday

Padraig Harrington was unable to maintain his day one heroics at the Irish Open as a second-round 73 dropped him four off the clubhouse pace.

Harrington's round was 10 shots than his opening seven-under-par 63 as England's Eddie Pepperell moved into the lead on eight under after a 67.

Lee Westwood is one behind after a 67 with Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Spain's Jorge Campillo also on seven under.

Northern Ireland's Cormac Sharvin hit a 69 to share eighth spot on five under.

Rain hits Harrington challenge

As rain fell on Friday morning at Lahinch, 47-year-old Harrington dropped four shots in his first seven holes to tumble down the leaderboard.

Harrington failed to get up and down after missing the green at the first and further shots went at the third, fifth and seventh.

"It really was tough conditions," the three-time major winner told Sky Sports after his round.

"I was a bit tentative and I could have been better with my short game."

The 2020 European Ryder Cup captain's first birdie of the day on 13 was immediately cancelled out at the 14th but he picked up a shot at the last after narrowly missing a 25-foot eagle putt.

Pepperell's round was highlighted by an eagle at the 12th

Pepperell back in action after resting back injury

World number 36 Pepperell, playing his first event in seven weeks after resting a recurring back injury, moved to nine under after an eagle at the 12th but bogeyed 14 and was unable to pick up a shot at the par-five last.

However, the 28-year-old Englishman was content with his day's work after having to bear the brunt of the wet and windy conditions early on.

"I'm very happy with that. It [the conditions] was horrible and it was a surprise to me as we weren't expecting that," said Pepperell, whose two European Tour wins came last year at the Qatar Masters and the British Masters.

Spaniard Campillo, who won his first European Tour event in Morocco earlier this year, came home in 30 to card a 64 and was joined on seven under by Westwood who battled back from two early bogeys to play his final 12 holes in five under par.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre (69) joined Sharvin on five under while Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry were among the afternoon starters.