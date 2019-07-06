Irish Open: Waterford's Robin Dawson hits flawless 64 on third day at Lahinch

Dawson turned professional in September

Irish golfer Robin Dawson shot a superb 64 on the third day of the Irish Open to surge up the leaderboard at Lahinch.

The 23-year-old from Waterford's six-under-par round on Saturday morning left him seven under for the tournament.

Playing in his first Irish Open as a professional, Dawson came within a shot of equalling the course record set by Padraig Harrington on Thursday.

South Africa's Zander Lombard held the overnight lead on nine under.

Dawson went through his round on Saturday without dropping a shot, hitting six birdies along the way in west Clare.

Having only received an invitation to play in the tournament on Monday, he could now be in contention for one of the remaining qualifying places for The Open at Royal Portrush.

He turned professional in September after a successful amateur career which saw him rise to sixth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings last year.