Jon Rahm shoots final-round 62 to win Irish Open for second time in three years

Rahm secured a fourth title in just 34 European Tour starts

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open fourth-round leaderboard -16 J Rahm (Spa); -14 A Sullivan (Eng), B Wiesberger (Aut); -13 R Rock (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng), R Cabrera-Bello (Spa); -12 J Campillo (Spa), P Waring (Eng); -11 M Kaymer (Ger), E Molinari (Ita), G Green (Mal), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Z Lombard (SA) Selected others: -9 C Sharvin (Ire); -8 O Wilson (Eng); -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), L Westwood (Eng); -5 R Knox (Scot); -4 S Lowry (Ire); -3 I Poulter (Eng); -2 L Oosthuizen (SA); -1 P Harrington (Ire); Par M Wallace (Scot) Full leaderboard (external site)

Jon Rahm shot an eight-under-par final round of 62 to win the Irish Open for the second time in three years.

Rahm, 24, posted an eagle and eight birdies in his closing 18 at Lahinch to finish on 16 under, two shots ahead of Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger.

The Spaniard's record third Rolex Series event win takes him from 15th to the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

The world-ranked 11 player claims his fourth European title in just his 34th start thanks to his County Clare win.

Rahm's total career tally of tournament victories now stands at eight and he lies just one short of the late Seve Ballesteros's record of three Irish Open successes, having also triumphed at Portstewart in 2017.

The victor's 62 equalled the lowest final-round winning score set by Colin Montgomerie in 1997 and saw him collect a winner's cheque of 1.036m euros.

Trailing overnight leader Robert Rock by five shots at the start of play, Rahm birdied five of his first 10 holes but still trailed compatriot Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who picked up three in his first five, by three.

A monster putt for an eagle three at the 12th moved him to within one of Cabrera-Bello as Englishman Rock struggled to find the form which saw him card a 60 in his third round.

A bogey at 13 proved to be a temporary blip for Rahm as he went on to birdie three of the next four holes, his exquisite iron shot to set up a three at the par-four 15th being arguably the shot of the day.

The Ryder Cup player, who had moved onto the leaderboard with a 64 on Saturday, struggled his way to a par five at the 18th but that proved enough as he enjoyed a two-shot cushion by the end of the day.

'A very special moment'

"I am very excited to win this tournament for a second time - it's a very special moment. That eagle at the 12th got me going and I am thrilled with how I played the back nine.," said Rahm.

"Fifteen under was my target number - I knew that would give me a good chance - and I ended up one better. I love this town, this country, these people.

"My game is in great form and I am confident. The putts would just not go in during the first two days.

"Hopefully I can keep my form going now and have the best Open I have ever played at Portrush. I have good memories of Portstewart, which is not far from Portrush, so hopefully I'll have a lot of support from the crowd again there."

Cabrera-Bello's challenge faded as he was unable to repeat his form on the front nine in his latter nine holes, registering four bogeys to accompany his two birdies and having to settle for a share of fourth with Rock and Eddie Pepperell.

Austrian Wiesberger and Rock secured two of the three places on offer for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush later this month and they were joined by Paul Waring, who ended 12 under thanks to four birdies in his final six holes.

Meanwhile County Down player Cormac Sharvin shot a 70 to finish as the best Irish competitor on nine under, with Shane Lowry on four under and Padraig Harrington well back on one under.