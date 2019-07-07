3M Open: Matthew Wolff claims first PGA Tour event win

Matthew Wolff eagled the 72nd hole to edge out Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau

American Matthew Wolff eagled the final hole to claim his first PGA Tour event win at the 3M Open in Twin Cities, USA.

Wolff, 20, rolled in a 26-foot putt from the fringe for a one-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.

Wolff was put under pressure by five-time Tour winner DeChambeau but he held his nerve to win on only his fourth Tour start at 21-under 263.

He became the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

Wolff is also just the third player after Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw to win an NCAA individual championship and a PGA Tour title in the same year.