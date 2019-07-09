Russell Knox: 'Ryder Cup hopes hindered by living in US'

Russell Knox missed the cut at last year's Open Championship at Carnoustie

Scottish Open Venue: The Renaissance Club Dates: 11-14 July

Russell Knox says playing the majority of his golf in the United States has hindered his chances of earning a place on the European Ryder Cup team.

Knox was born in Inverness but moved to America with his family after leaving school and now lives in Florida.

He narrowly missed out on automatic selection for the last two Ryder Cups and was overlooked for a wildcard by Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

"I don't honestly see [me] ever getting picked," Knox said.

"I am a US citizen. My dad is. My whole family live over there. At the same time, I feel like I am Scottish. I was born here. I lived here until I was 18.

"But I'm always going to be an outsider. Nothing is ever going to change."

The next Ryder Cup takes place in 2020 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with the European team being captained by Ireland's Padraig Harrington.

Knox, who is currently 70th in the world rankings, says his focus is now on trying to earn one of the nine automatic places in the 12 man team.

"I'm thinking about Ryder Cup already," he said. "It's totally changed for me. I've had enough of not making that team.

"I'm going to do everything I can not to miss that team when it comes around. It's as simple as if I play good, I'll be right there and if I don't, I've got no chance."

Knox will take part in this week's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, but it will be only his second regular event on the European Tour with most of his golf now being played in America.

So will he play more in Europe in an attempt to bolster his Ryder Cup hopes?

"Not necessarily. Maybe as the time comes next season, that's something which I'll look at if I am close," he said.

"But I've got to play my way into the Top 50 in the world again. I have to be in the major championships, the big WGC events. They are the ones that count."