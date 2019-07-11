The Open 2019: Kevin Na out and Rory Sabbatini replaces him

Kevin Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Forth Worth in Texas in May

American Kevin Na has withdrawn from The Open because of injury with Rory Sabbatini coming in as his replacement at Royal Portrush.

World number 34 Na pulled out of last week's 3M Open after the first round with a neck problem.

Slovakian Sabbatini gets his chance, with American Brian Harman now first reserve.

Former world number one Martin Kaymer is second reserve, followed by American Kevin Tway.

Na is the second player to withdraw from The Open in three days, following former champion John Daly's announcement that he will not be competing after his request to be allowed to use a buggy was turned down.

The 1995 winner used a buggy at the US PGA Championship in May because of a knee problem.

After the R&A rejected his request last Saturday, the 53-year-old said he had would try to "play through the pain" but had since had a change of heart.

The Open is returning to Portrush for the first time in 68 years from 18-21 July.