2019 Open: Tuesday and Wednesday practice days at Royal Portrush now all ticket

The Open will be held in Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951

The R&A has said the Open Championship practice days of Tuesday and Wednesday at Royal Portrush are now all ticket.

With ticket sales for the four tournament days having long sold out, fans still have had the opportunity of securing entry to practice days.

But such has been the demand that the R&A has now made clear that Tuesday and Wednesday tickets will now not be available at the gate.

A total of 43,750 fans will attend each tournament day at the host club.