Scottish Open 2019: Bernd Wiesberger pulls clear with two-shot lead

Bernd Wiesberger is the overnight leader at the Renaissance Club

Scottish Open third-round leaderboard -20 B Wiesberger (Aut); -18 E Van Rooyen (RSA); -16 Langasque (Fra), N Bertasio (Ita); -15 M Wallace, L Slattery (Eng), J Donaldson (Wal), A Otagui (Spa), N Bertasio (Ita) Selected others: -14 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), H Stenson (Swe); -12 I Poulter, A Sullivan (Eng), E Molinari (Ita); -11 R McIlroy (NI); -10 C Hill, Scott Jamieson (Sco); -9 R Ramsay (Sco); -8 G Forrest (Sco) Full leaderboard

Bernd Wiesberger broke away from the pack on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Scottish Open.

The Austrian carded a six-under-par 65 at the Renaissance Club and moved to a 20 under total.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, on 18 under, is closest to him after his round of 67 in East Lothian.

"I've stayed on the pedal, been offensive and gone towards the flags," said Wiesberger.

"I'm hitting my irons really good, I've been putting well and because of the weather this course is get-able.

"I've got myself into good positions on the par fives which are very reachable this week."

Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the lead as he prepares to play his final round before a home Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week.

Wiesberger won his fifth European Tour title at the Made in Denmark event in May after coming back from injury, and his tied second place at last week's Irish Open preceded this promising week in Scotland.

Both Wiesberger and Van Rooyen only carded one bogey in their third rounds.

Van Rooyen's back nine was better than his front nine and the 29-year-old holed a bonus birdie from distance on the par-three 17th hole to keep him within reach of Wiesberger going into Sunday.

"I'm very pleased, and it took some patience" said Van Rooyen, who is looking to seal his first European Tour title.

"I've got off to hot starts the last few days, so I just had to relax and stay patient and know that there are 18 holes to play. We play golf to be in the final group, so I love it."

Calum Hill and Scott Jamieson remain the top Scottish hopes after their rounds of 71 and 69 respectively put them at 10 under, while Richie Ramsay is 9 under and Forrest 8 under.

But there was disappointment for East Lothian golfer David Drysdale who finished up 4 under and did not make the unusual circumstance of a second cut.