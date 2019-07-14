The Open 2019: Tiger Woods gets first look at Royal Portrush

Tiger Woods won the Masters at August in April

The Open 2019 Date: 18-21 July Course: Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland Coverage: Live radio and text commentary across all four days. Highlights each night on BBC Two.

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods played his first practice round at Royal Portrush on Sunday as he prepares to bid for a fourth Open victory.

The sun shone on Northern Ireland's north coast as the American got a first taste of the famous links course.

The 43-year-old secured his first major win in 11 years in April with a Masters victory which came after four back operations.

Woods won the Open in 2000 before back-to-back successes in 2005 and 2006.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed was also among the players out on the course on Sunday.

Italy's Francesco Molinari will start his defence of the Open title when the first round gets under way on Thursday.

The championship is making its first return to Northern Ireland since 1951, when it was also played on the Dunluce links.

Englishman Max Faulkner won that tournament, which included 26 holes on the final day, by two shots.