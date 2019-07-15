Open Championship vote: Pick your favourite moment

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the top 10 moments from the history of the Open Championship.

What is your favourite Open Championship moment?

BBC Sport's commentators and pundits have picked their top 10 and put together a handy video, in date order. We want you to select your favourite from that list.

Watch the video and vote using the link below. The vote opens at 13:00 BST on Monday, 15 July and closes at 15:00 BST on Thursday, 18 July.

A countdown of the results in reverse order will be broadcast, three at a time, in the highlights programmes, which will be on BBC Two from 20:00 BST on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The winner will be revealed at around 21:00 during the highlights programme for the final round, which is broadcast on BBC Two on Sunday, 21 July at 20:00.