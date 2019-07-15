The Open 2019: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy tee times announced

Rory McIlroy won the Open Championship in 2014

The 148th Open Championship, Royal Portrush Dates: 18-21 July Coverage: Live text updates and in-play clips on BBC Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and daily highlights on BBC Two. Full details

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke will hit the opening tee shot at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, with Rory McIlroy among the early starters.

Clarke, who won the 2011 Open and has a house overlooking the course, gets play under way at 06:35 BST on Thursday.

McIlroy, who set the course record of 61 at Portrush aged 16, starts his quest to win a second Open at 10:09.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods, who won his 15th major at the Masters in April, is out at 15:10.

Woods will play with his Ryder Cup team-mate Patrick Reed and England's Matt Wallace.

Portrush native Graeme McDowell is off at 09:14 and will be playing with 2016 winner Henrik Stenson and American Xander Schauffele, who finished joint second at Carnoustie last year.

World number one Brooks Koepka, who won the US PGA Championship in May and finished second at both the Masters and US Open this year, is out at 13:04.

Clarke said he did not hesitate to accept his early tee time when asked by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers three weeks ago.

"It's Royal Portrush, it's the first time it has been here for 68 years and I gladly accepted," Clarke said. "Sometimes it can also be a good draw teeing off so early."

Asked if he will have tears in his eyes on Thursday morning, Clarke added: "No. I will just be proud that we have the Open back here in Northern Ireland.

"It's a huge thing to have it back here and it's going to be an amazing tournament."

US player Brian Harman has replaced fellow American Charles Howell III in the field which leaves former world number one Martin Kaymer now occupying the top place on the reserve list.

First-round tee-off times

All times BST, (a) denotes amateurs

06:35 Charley Hoffman (US), Darren Clarke (NI), James Sugrue (a) (Ire)

06:46 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Sung Kang (Kor), Thomas Thurloway (a) (Eng)

06:57 Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Alexander Levy (Fra)

07:08 Zander Lombard (SA), Chan Kim (US), Brandon Wu (a) (US)

07:19 Richard Sterne (SA), Romain Langasque (Fra), Matthias Schmid (a) (Ger)

07:30 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Andrew Putnam (US)

07:41 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Bubba Watson (US), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

07:52 Phil Mickelson (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Branden Grace (SA)

08:03 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Alex Noren (Swe), Sam Locke (Sco)

08:14 Webb Simpson (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tpe)

08:25 Ryan Palmer (US), Andrea Pavan (Ita), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

08:36 Kyle Stanley (US), Robert Macintyre (Sco), Andrew Johnston (Eng)

08:47 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Oliver Wilson (Eng), Curtis Knipes (a) (Eng)

09:03 Sungjae Im (Kor), Ian Poulter (Eng), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

09:14 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Xander Schauffele (US), Graeme McDowell (NI)

09:25 Haotong Li (Chn), Russell Knox (Sco), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

09:36 Connor Syme (Sco), Jason Kokrak (US), Austin Connelly (Can)

09:47 Zach Johnson (US), David Duval (US), Corey Conners (Can)

09:58 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Adam Scott (Aus)

10:09 Gary Woodland (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Paul Casey (Eng)

10:20 Rickie Fowler (US), Kevin Kisner (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

10:31 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Jim Furyk (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

10:42 Luke List (US), Alexander Bjork (Swe), Paul Waring (Eng)

10:53 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nate Lashley (US), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

11:04 Mikumu Horikawa (Jpn), Callum Shinkwin (Eng), Garrick Porteous (Eng)

11:15 Matthew Baldwin (Eng), Prom Meesawat (Tha), Jack Senior (Eng)

11:36 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tom Lehman (US), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa)

11:47 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Jorge Campillo (Spa), Chris Wood (Eng)

11:58 Joel Dahmen (US), Adri Arnaus (Spa), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus)

12:09 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Stewart Cink (US), Inn-choon Hwang (Kor)

12:20 Erik Van Rooyen (SA), Kurt Kitayama (US), Jake McLeod (Aus)

12:31 Shaun Norris (SA), Ryan Fox (NZ), Dong-kyu Jang (Kor)

12:42 Keith Mitchell (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

12:53 Justin Thomas (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

13:04 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Brooks Koepka (US), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

13:15 Billy Horschel (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Aaron Wise (US)

13:26 Jordan Spieth (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Danny Willett (Eng)

13:37 Cameron Smith (Aus), Adam Hadwin (Can), David Lipsky (US)

13:48 Chez Reavie (US), Paul Lawrie (Sco), Justin Harding (SA)

14:04 Tom Lewis (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (a) (Jpn), Brandon Stone (SA)

14:15 Lucas Glover (US), Joost Luiten (Ned), Nino Bertasio (Ita)

14:26 J.B. Holmes (US), Ernie Els (SA), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

14:37 Brandt Snedeker (US), Lee Westwood (Eng), Brian Harman (US)

14:48 Justin Rose (Eng), Tony Finau (US), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

14:59 Dustin Johnson (US), Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley (US)

15:10 Tiger Woods (US), Matt Wallace (Eng), Patrick Reed (US)

15:21 Patrick Cantlay (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Matt Kuchar (US)

15:32 Kevin Streelman (US), Doc Redman (US), Robert Rock (Eng)

15:43 Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Isidro Benitez (Mex)

15:54 Patton Kizzire (US), Sang Hyun Park (Kor), Yuki Inamori (Jpn)

16:05 Yoshinori Fujimoto (Jpn), Doyeob Mun (Kor), Andrew Wilson (Eng)

16:16 Gunn Charoenkul (Tha), Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Ashton Turner (Eng)