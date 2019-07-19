The Open 2019: Robert MacIntyre & Russell Knox make the cut as three other Scots drop out

Knox is one under par heading into the weekend

The 148th Open Championship - second-round leaderboard -8 JB Holmes (US), S Lowry (Ire); -7 L Westwood (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); -6 C Smith (Aus), J Harding (SA), J Rose (Eng); -5 B Koepka (US), J Spieth (US), A Puttnam (US), D Frittelli (SA) Selected others: -4 J Rahm (Spa); -3 T Hatton (Eng), D Johnson (US), R Fowler (US); -2 E Els J Day (SA); -1 D Willett (Eng); E F Molinari (Ita); +2 R McIlroy (NI)+6 T Woods (US); +7 I Poulter (Eng); +8 P Mickelson (US)

Robert MacIntyre prevailed despite a row with playing partner Kyle Stanley and one of his "worst putting rounds of the year" as he and Russell Knox made the cut at the Open Championship.

The 22-year-old shot a one-over-par 72 on Friday at Royal Portrush, which leaves him two under, while Knox is a shot further back after a 71.

The other Scots - Connor Syme, Paul Lawrie and Sam Locke - missed the cut.

JB Holmes and Shane Lowry share the lead on eight under.

MacIntyre was unhappy with American Stanley who failed to shout fore on the 17th hole after hitting a wayward tee shot.

The ball hit MacIntyre's caddie's mum on the hand and the Scot said: "Every golfer, from amateur to professional, knows what to shout. It's pretty disappointing.

"I told him I didn't like what he was doing and asked him to please shout fore over the weekend. He didn't really accept that, but I stood up for the etiquette of the game."

MacIntyre bemoaned his putting struggles but still feels he can challenge for the Claret Jug in his debut Open.

"It's been a success so far, just to make the cut," he said.

"Tee to green I was patient and stuck to my guns. I feel my game is there to be challenging. The scores haven't gone away, so a good run tomorrow and I'm right back in it."

Syme bogeyed the 18th to card 72 and miss the one-over-par cut by a shot. Lawrie finished five over for his two rounds after a 72 while Locke, who won the silver medal for best amateur at Carnoustie last year, posted 77 to finish 10 over.

"I'm not far off a good score," said Knox.

"My swing feels great, I'm putting it good and I easily could've been two, three or four shots better.

"With starting off in the rain, we didn't know if it was going to continue, we thought we might be in big trouble but it got more decent as the day went on."