The Open 2019: McDowell shoots 70 to make cut at Royal Portrush

McDowell recovered from his triple bogey at the 18th on Thursday to make the final round

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell fired a second round of one-under-par 70 to lie on the cut mark of one over at the Open at Royal Portrush.

McDowell posted three birdies and two bogeys on Friday to make the weekend.

"It means a lot to me to make the last two rounds here with the amazing fans' support I've had," said McDowell.

Shane Lowry is joint leader alongside JB Holmes on eight under but Rory McIlroy, James Sugrue, Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington missed the cut.

Offaly's world number 33 Lowry made it back-to-back 67s over the Dunluce Links as he chases a first major success of his career.

McIlroy shot a sensational 65 but finished one outside the cut mark on two over, having left himself too much to do following his opening 79.

After his second round McDowell told Sky Sports that he had "been a little emotional" on the first tee on Thursday but was delighted to have made the weekend.

"It's important that I hit the re-set button after that triple bogey on the 18th on Thursday. That hurt me," said the 2010 US Open winner.

"The fans were amazing out there and to play two more rounds on this wonderful course and to feel the atmosphere is fantastic.

"The anticipation on the first tee got to me a little bit on Thursday but after the first hole I felt great and just went into Ryder Cup mode, thinking that these people are here to cheer me on and thrive on that."

Sugrue, Harrington, Clarke fall short

Amateur Championship winner Sugrue added a 73 to his first-round 71 to lie one shot off the cut benchmark, a triple bogey seven on the 14th putting pay to his chances of playing on Saturday and Sunday.

Harrington had left himself ground to make up after carding a 75 on Thursday and a one-over 70 in his second 18 holes left him three over for the tournament.

Darren Clarke became the third of the Northern Ireland players to make a triple bogey seven on the 18th this week, replicating the misfortune of compatriots McIlroy and McDowell on Thursday, as he also ended three over.

The 2011 Open champion had recorded three birdies and three bogeys earlier in his round to lie level par going down the last but those three dropped shots saw him miss out on the final two rounds.