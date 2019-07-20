The Open 2019: Shane Lowry's incredible 63 puts him in control ahead of final round

Lowry's best result at a major is his second-place finish at the 2016 US Open

Ireland's Shane Lowry produced one of the great major championship rounds with a sensational eight-under-par 63 that sees him take a four-shot lead into Sunday's final round of The Open.

Lowry, who called it "one of the most incredible days of my life," carded eight birdies to finish on 16 under overall at Royal Portrush.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is Lowry's closest rival on 12 under after a 66.

JB Holmes is third on 10 under, one head of Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka.

But the day belonged to the 32-year-old Lowry who started the day tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Holmes and was in sensational form from the first hole until the last, hitting 17 of the 18 greens in regulation as he set a new course record.

A partisan crowd at the Northern Irish course cheered his every birdie, the noise being so raucous that Fleetwood and playing partner Lee Westwood, who were playing in the group in front, had to occasionally wait to play their next shots.

And there were incredible scenes on the 18th, usually reserved for the final stages of the final day of a major, as fans stood to applaud and cheer Lowry as he completed a memorable round of golf.

With adverse weather forecast for Sunday, tee times have been brought forward with the first tee time at 07:32 BST with the leaders beginning their final round at 13:47 BST.

