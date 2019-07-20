Tee-times for The Open final round at Royal Portrush

The 148th Open Championship
Venue: Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland Dates: 18-21 July
Coverage: Live text updates and in-play clips on BBC Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and daily highlights on BBC Two. Full details

Final-round tee-off times

All times BST

07:32 Ashton Turner (Eng)

07:42 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

07:52 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Nino Bertasio (Ita)

08:02 Paul Waring (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

08:12 Jason Kokrak (US), Branden Grace (SA)

08:22 Jim Furyk (US), Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

08:32 Kevin Streelman (US), Bubba Watson (US)

08:42 Bernd Wiesberger (Aus), Kyle Stanley (US)

08:57 Paul Casey (Eng), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

09:07 Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)

09:17 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

09:27 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Andrew Wilson (Eng)

09:37 Yosuke Asaji (Jpn), Stewart Cink (US)

09:47 Joost Luiten (Ned), Doc Redman (US)

09:57 Innchoon Hwang (Kor), Ryan Fox (NZ)

10:07 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Charley Hoffman (US)

10:17 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Ernie Els (SA)

10:32 Aaron Wise (US), Lucas Glover (US)

10:42 Patrick Cantlay (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

10:52 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Dustin Johnson (US)

11:02 Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robert Macintyre (Sco)

11:12 Romain Langasque (Fra), Kevin Kisner (US)

11:22 Tom Lewis (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)

11:32 Justin Harding (SA), Erik Van Rooyen (SA)

11:42 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Webb Simpson (US)

11:52 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

12:07 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Thomas (US)

12:17 Sang Hyun Park (Kor), Russell Knox (Sco)

12:27 Xander Schauffele (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

12:37 Andrew Putnam (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

12:47 Matt Kuchar (US), Alex Noren (Swe)

12:57 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jordan Spieth (US)

13:07 Tony Finau (US). Jon Rahm (Spa)

13:17 Danny Willett (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng)

13:27 Rickie Fowler (US), Justin Rose (Eng)

13:37 Brooks Koepka (US), JB Holmes (US)

13:47 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire)

