Senior Open: Darren Clarke shoots opening 68

Clarke had four birdies and two bogeys in his opening round

Darren Clarke hit an impressive 68 on his Senior Open Championship debut at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

The Dungannon man, 50, carded four birdies and two bogeys to join Colin Montgomerie and Magnus Atlevi in the clubhouse lead on two-under-par.

A shaky start saw the Ulsterman turn in one-over 35 but a blemish-free back nine 33 vaulted him up the leaderboard.

Clarke is attempting to become the fourth player to win both the Open and the Senior Open.

Clarke's former Ryder Cup team-mate Montgomerie is looking to win his fourth senior major title after victories at the 2014 and 2015 Senior PGA Championship, and the 2015 US Senior Open.