Rory McIlroy: World number three recovers to post 69 in Memphis

Rory McIlroy splashes out of a bunker at the seventh hole in the first round in Tennesse

Rory McIlroy made four birdies in the last five holes to card an opening one-under-par 69 in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis on Thursday.

The world number three from Northern Ireland was struggling at three under before his late birdie blitz.

McIlroy is in a tie for 24th and seven shots behind leader Jon Rahm of Spain.

Four-time major winner McIlroy is aiming to bounce back after missing the Open cut in front a home support at Royal Portrush last week.

The 30-year-old said he will "reassess" his strategy at majors after his missed out on the last two rounds by one shot.

McIlroy has not won a major since 2014 and his best result in this year's majors was tied for eighth at May's US PGA Championship.

Rahm hit a 62 to equal his career low and give himself a three-stroke lead ahead of five players tied for second.