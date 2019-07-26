Senior Open: Darren Clarke sitting third after second successive 68

Clarke missed the cut at The Open at Royal Portrush last week

Darren Clarke shot a second successive 68 and sits in third place after the second round of his Senior Open Championship debut.

The Dungannon man repeated his score from day one at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to move to four under for the tournament.

He is two shots behind leader Wes Short Jr, with Scott Dunlap in second.

Clarke is attempting to become the fourth player to win both the Open and the Senior Open.

The 50-year-old recorded five birdies and three bogeys in Friday's second round at a course where he finished third in The Open in 2001.

Clarke's former Ryder Cup team-mate Colin Montgomerie is tied for seventh and two shots behind Clarke after following up Thursday's 68 with a 70 on Friday.