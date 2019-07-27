WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational: Matthew Fitzpatrick leads by two shots at halfway stage

Fitzpatrick was runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, second-round leaderboard -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 P Cantlay (US), C Smith (Aus), J Rahm (Spa), B Horschel (US); -6 S Imahira (Jpn); -5 A Noren (Swe), W Simpson (US), I Poulter (Eng), J Rose (Eng), B Koepka (US), B Watson (US) Selected others: -4 R McIlroy (NI); -3 T Hatton (Eng); -2 T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 M Wallace (Eng); Level S Garcia (Spa), J Spieth (US); +1 D Willett (Eng)

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a six-under-par 64 to take a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Fitzpatrick, who started the round five shots behind overnight leader Jon Rahm, carded seven birdies and a bogey to move to nine under for the tournament.

Rahm's 71 saw him drop to seven under in a four-way tie for second.

World number one Brooks Koepka is alongside England's Justin Rose and Ian Poulter on five under at TPC Southwind.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who missed the cut at The Open in Portrush, is a shot further back on four under after his 67.

Fitzpatrick, who said "the golf course probably suits me more than most", birdied his first four holes as he went on to record his lowest round in a PGA Tour event.

A win would see him qualify for the PGA Tour's season-ending FedEx Cup play-offs in August.

"I was looking forward to some time off. But if I were to make the play-offs, then that would obviously be brilliant," added the Yorkshireman, who is a five-time winner on the European Tour.

"The goal at the start of the season was to get my [PGA Tour] card and obviously I wrapped that up early, so anything extra is a bonus."