Paul Lawrie: Bob Macintyre and other young Scottish golfers capable of 'winning at the highest level'

Robert Macintyre finished tied-sixth at his first Open Championship this month

Robert Macintyre's impressive Open debut showed young Scottish players can compete at the top, says former champion Paul Lawrie.

Macintyre, 22, finished tied-sixth in his first ever Open at Royal Portrush.

"It just shows you the potential Bob has got - there's just no reason why he can't go on and have a great career," Lawrie told BBC Scotland.

"We've got quite a few young players who are all capable of winning at the highest level, which is exciting."

Lawrie, the 1999 champion, and Macintyre were among five Scots in the field at the Open, along with Russell Knox, 34, Connor Syme, 24, and Sam Locke, 20.

Locke, who won the Silver Medal for best amateur at the 2018 Open, qualified for this year's event towards the end of his first full year as a professional.

He missed the cut on 10 over par after the first two rounds but Lawrie says Locke will be a better player for it.

"To get into the Open again as a pro at the first time of asking was a great achievement for him," he said.

"He will be a little disappointed with how he played, but that's all part of a learning process and part of the experience."