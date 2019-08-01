Eight-times European Tour winner Gordon Brand Junior dies at age 60

Brand Junior helped Europe retain the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1989

Former European Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Junior has died at age 60.

The Bristol based-Scot won eight times on the European Tour from 1982-93 and was a regular on the senior circuit.

Brand Junior played in two Ryder Cups, making his debut in 1987 when Europe won in America for the first time before helping to retain the trophy two years later at The Belfry.

He worked as an on-course commentator at last month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The 60-year-old remained active on the European Staysure Tour, competing at the Swiss Senior Open last month.

The Staysure Tour tweeted a message of condolence, saying: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time."