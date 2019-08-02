Women's British Open: Bronte Law & Georgia Hall in contention at Woburn

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's British Open 2019: Georgia Hall and Charley Hull among best shots for day one

England's Bronte Law is one shot off the clubhouse lead at the Women's British Open, with defending champion Georgia Hall a further stroke back.

Law hit five birdies to finish on seven under par after her second round at Woburn, one behind American Lizette Salas, who also went round in 67.

Hall dropped her first shot of the tournament on the 17th to card a three-under 69 for the second day in a row.

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew is set to miss the cut.

The Scot shot a 76 to finish on five over par after her second round on Friday.

South African Ashleigh Buhai, who led overnight on seven under par, starts her second round at 14:00 BST.

England's Charley Hull, who carded a five-under-par 67 on Thursday, teed off at 12:16.