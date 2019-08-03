Women's British Open: Hinako Shibuno takes lead with Bronte Law and Charley Hull five back

Media playback is not supported on this device Textbook chips & incredible eagles - Best shots of day three

Third round leaderboard -14 H Shibuno (Jpn); -12 A Buhai (SA); -11 HS Park (Kor); -10 M Pressel (US), YJ Ko (Kor), L Salas (US); -9 C Ciganda (Spa), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -8 Jing Yan (Chn), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor) Selected others: -4 G Hall (Eng); -2 L Thompson (US) Full leaderboard

Japan's Hinako Shibuno produced a late charge to lead the Women's British Open after the third round at Woburn.

Ashleigh Buhai led by three shots overnight but a level-par 72 means the South African now trails by two.

Shibuno, 20, fired a five-under 67 to move to 14 under, with South Korea's Park Sung-hyun three shots adrift.

England's Bronte Law and Charley Hull are two shots further back but defending champion Georgia Hall slipped out of contention with a two-over 74.

At one point Buhai led by five shots after she birdied the 10th and, moments later, Spain's Carlota Ciganda dropped a shot.

But Buhai then had three bogeys on the last seven holes while Shibuno, who is not only playing in her first major but also appearing outside Japan for the first time, hit six birdies on the back nine.

Ciganda was five under for the day before a double bogey on the 18th saw her drop back to nine under, with world number one Ko Jin-young and American Morgan Pressel climbing above her to join Lizette Salas in fourth place.

South Korean Ko fired a four-under 68 while Pressel moved into contention with a six-under 66, which was the best round of the day along with compatriot Kristen Gillman.

Playing on her home course, Hull had two bogeys on the front nine but got herself back in contention with four birdies in five holes coming back in.

Law hit 10 pars before birdying the 11th and clawed another shot back on the 14th.

Hall was one under for the day before a double bogey on the ninth, and two more bogeys on the back nine look to have dashed her hopes of defending her title.