Phillip Price: Welsh golfer wins Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Phillip Price was part of the European team which won the 2002 Ryder Cup

Phillip Price has won the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship by two shots after a five under par final round in Kent.

The 54-year-old was level with Australia's Peter Lonard going into the last round but an eagle on the 11th put the Welshman ahead at London Gold club.

South Africa's James Kingston looked the biggest threat to Price as Sunday's final round progressed but a double-bogey on the 13th ended his hopes.

Price's victory is his first on the European Senior's Tour since July 2017.

Rounds of five-under and six-under had put Price in control by Friday evening but his round of 71 on Saturday gave his rivals a chance to close the gap.

But the Pontypridd-born golfer kept his composure on the final round.

Throughout Price's four rounds of golf he had no bogeys on the back nine, holing 13 birdies and one eagle.