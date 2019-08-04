Women's British Open: Hinako Shibuno claims stunning win in her first major

Final round leaderboard -18 H Shibuno (Jpn); -17 L Salas (US); -16 YJ Ko (Kor); -15 M Pressel (US); -14 A Buhai (SA); -12 C Boutier (Fra); -11 C Ciganda (Spa), HS Park (Kor); -9 Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor), N Korda (US) Selected others: -8 A Jutanugarn (Tha), M Lee (Aus); -7 L Thompson (US); -5 C Hull (Eng); -3 B Law (Eng), G Hall (Eng); -2 B Henderson (Can) Full leaderboard

Japan's Hinako Shibuno birdied the last hole to clinch a stunning win in the Women's British Open at Woburn.

Shibuno, 20, led by two shots overnight but was soon caught by USA's Lizette Salas in a thrilling final round.

Salas, fired the week's lowest round - a seven-under 65 - but Shibuno had five birdies on the back nine to win by one shot in her first major.

England's Charley Hull and Bronte Law slipped out of contention with rounds of four and six over, respectively.

More to follow.