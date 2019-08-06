Thorbjorn Olesen: Ryder Cup winner charged with sexual assault

Thorbjorn Olesen is a five-time winner on the European Tour

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen will appear in court on 21 August after being charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

The Dane was arrested on 29 July after returning from the WGC St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London.

Police were waiting for the 29-year-old when the aircraft landed at Heathrow.

He was taken into custody and later released under investigation.

Olesen beat three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in Europe's triumph over the United States in Paris last year.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July.

"Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

"He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 August."

Olesen's lawyer Paul Morris released a statement on Monday that read: "Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time."