Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen hopes Scottish Open performance can secure wildcard spot

Pettersen has played in eight Solheim Cups

Europe vice-captain Suzann Pettersen hopes she can show "signs of good form" at this week's Ladies Scottish Open in order to be picked for the Solheim Cup.

On Monday captain Catriona Matthew will reveal her 12-strong squad for next month's match against the United States with four wildcard spots up for grabs.

Three weeks ago Pettersen, who had her first child in August 2018, missed the cut in her first event in 20 months.

"I'd love to play [the Solheim Cup] if my game is up to it," she said.

The 38-year-old Norwegian has played in eight previous editions of the biennial tournament and this week's Scottish Open, which is being played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, marks the final chance for Europeans to qualify for the team.

The Solheim Cup takes place from 11-13 September at Gleneagles, in Scotland, and eight automatic qualifiers will be confirmed after the Scottish Open finishes, with Matthew naming four wildcard picks on Monday at 14:00 BST.

"I'm not the one who will pick the final four," said Pettersen. "I've told Beany [Matthew] I would love to play, but I also need to show some signs of good form.

"Had you talked to me in April, I would have said, no chance, but things have changed a bit."

Asked about Pettersen's chances, Matthew said: "I would say she's looking good. I think she's looking confident.

"I played with her and she was impressive and looked like she had not been away.

"I think just from talking to her, she's kind of got that bug back in her system and is keen to start playing again."

The top three players on the European Solheim Cup points list, followed by the top five eligible players in the world rankings qualify automatically.

Heading into the Ladies Scottish Open, Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall of Sweden and Dutchwoman Anne van Dam lead the Solheim Cup points list.

England duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Spain's Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson of Germany and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist currently occupy the five world ranking spots.

Several players could still force their way into the squad with English trio Bronte Law, Mel Reid and Meghan MacLaren, France's Celine Boutier, Germany's Esther Henseleit, Marianne Skarpnord of Norway, and Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen in contention.

"If you look mathematically, there's a lot of people who could still potentially play their way in. There's still a big pool. I'm looking at a slightly smaller one, but you have to be ready for that unexpected result," Matthew said.

The US team, led by captain Juli Inkster, will be revealed following the Women's Open in Canada, on 25 August.

This is the 16th edition of the Solheim Cup. The US are the defending champions and have won the event 10 times, with the last of Europe's five victories coming in Colorado in 2013.