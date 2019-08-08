Ladies Scottish Open: Anne van Dam makes Solheim bid

Ladies Scottish Open -8 M-H Lee (Kor), A V Dam (Ned), J Park (US); -7 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -6 C Hedwall (Swe), C Choi (Kor). Selected others: -4 H Clyburn (Eng), -2 P Pretswell (Sco), C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

Anne van Dam made a strong start in her bid to secure debut Solheim Cup appearance with a sparkling opening round at the Ladies Scottish Open.

The Dutch player posted two eagles and seven birdies in an eight-under 63 at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian to share the lead with American Jane Park and Korea's Lee Mi-hyang.

Van Dam currently sits in the last automatic Solheim qualification spot.

"It's a big week. I kind of need my points," she said.

"I'm just looking forward to playing a solid week of golf. Whatever happens at the end of the week, I can't control that."

The eight qualifiers for Europe's team for the tournament - which will be at Gleneagles in September - will be decided on Sunday.

The top five from the world rankings and the best three points-scorers during the qualifying period will be joined by four picks by captain Catriona Matthew.

English duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Spain's Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson of Germany and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist occupy the five world ranking spots.

And Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall of Sweden and Van Dam lead the points list - although the Dutchwoman could feasibly be usurped by up to 12 players.

"I'm just not really thinking about it," she said. "I'm actually glad it's the final week so everyone can stop talking about it and we actually know where it's at.

"Only the top 10 gets points this week. I know that's how I can guarantee my spot. That's all I can ask for myself."

England's Holly Clyburn is the leading British player after a four-under 67, while Pamela Pretswell is the top Scot two shots further back.