Tiger Woods withdraws from play-off event with side strain

Tiger Woods
Woods won the Masters in April, his first major victory for 11 years

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the first of the PGA Tour's play-off events at Liberty National in New Jersey because of a problem with his side.

The 15-time major champion struggled to a four-over-par 75 on Thursday during his first round since missing the cut at The Open last month.

Woods, who had spinal fusion surgery in April 2017, said he has a "mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness".

"I went for treatment early Friday morning," said the 43-year-old.

"But unfortunately I'm still unable to compete.

"I'd like to thank the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship."

The American was only able to practise chipping and putting in Wednesday's pro-am and joked that at least he had broken 80 during Thursday's opening round.

Woods has played a very limited schedule since he won the Masters, with this only his fifth start since that victory in April.

His fifth Green Jacket capped a comeback from four operations on his back which saw him drop to world number 1,199.

