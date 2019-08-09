Ladies Scottish Open: Mi Jung Hur holds two-shot lead on 14 under par

Mi Jung Hur picked up nine birdies and an eagle in her second round

Ladies Scottish Open -14 M J Hur (Kor); -12 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -10 J Lee6 (Kor), A van Dam (Ned); -9 M H Lee (Kor). Selected others: -5 B Booth (Sco), G Hall (Eng); -4 H Clyburn (Eng), K Henry (Sco); -2 L Davies; -1 C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

Mi Jung Hur holds a two-shot lead on 14 under par at the Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The South Korean's nine-under-par second round of 62 took her clear of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.

Overnight joint leader Anne van Dam is two shots back with Jeongeun Lee6.

Scot Carly Booth and England's Georgia Hall both have a share of 14th place on five under while more than 20 players will complete their second round on Saturday after bad light halted play.

"I got a really lucky draw for this week but sometimes I need luck for those things," Hur said. "I'm really excited about tomorrow and I just want to keep focused on my game and trying to talk a lot of things through with my caddie as it helps a lot."

And Booth added: "The course was in great condition, considering how much rain we've had."

Holly Clyburn and Kyle Henry are four under, two shots ahead of Laura Davies, while Charley Hull is one under.

Last year's winner Minjee Lee is even par - the projected cut.

But Europe's Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew and fellow Scots Gemma Dryburgh and Kelsey MacDonald are among those set to miss out on the weekend.

England's Gabriella Cowley, Annabel Dimmock, Sian Evans, Eleanor Givens, Trish Johnson, Meghan MacLaren, Florentyna Parker, Mel Reid and Liz Young, Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow and Welsh pair Lydia Hall and Becky Brewerton are also over par.