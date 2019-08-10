Calum Hill wins in Denmark to move second in Challenge Tour rankings
Calum Hill maintained his push for a European Tour place next season after making it it two titles in three starts on the Challenge Tour.
The 24-year-old from Kinross shot a final round 66 to win the Made in Denmark Challenge on 23-under-par.
Hill, who finished joint-top home player at the Scottish Open in July, is now second in the Challenge Tour rankings with 11 events to go.
The top 15 players on the second-tier circuit all qualify for European Tour.
In-form Hill won the Euram Bank Open in Austria and came third in the Finnish Challenge in the weeks before his success in Denmark.